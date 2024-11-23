Guilford: Novel Stroke Drug?

- Inhibition of the enzyme NAALADase with Guilford Pharmaceuticals'investigational compound GPI-5000 represents a novel way of regulating glutamate and may have potential in a number of disorders, including stroke, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, spinal cord trauma and epilepsy, according to the company, which presented preclinical data at the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience.
