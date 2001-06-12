Guilford placement raises $59 million

Guilford Pharmaceuticals has made a private placement of 3 millionnewly-issued shares of common stock to selected institutional investors, the proceeds of which will be $59.1 million, before expenses. CIBC World Markets Corp was the placement agent for the financing.
The firm said that the capital raised will provide it with additional resources to expand its commercial operations, including activities related to Gliadel Wafer (polifeprosan/carmustine implant). Guilford's supplemental New Drug Application for the product has just been given priority review status by the US Food and Drug Administration (see page 22).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze