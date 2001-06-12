Saturday 1 November 2025

Guilford placement raises $59 million

12 June 2001

Guilford Pharmaceuticals has made a private placement of 3 millionnewly-issued shares of common stock to selected institutional investors, the proceeds of which will be $59.1 million, before expenses. CIBC World Markets Corp was the placement agent for the financing.

The firm said that the capital raised will provide it with additional resources to expand its commercial operations, including activities related to Gliadel Wafer (polifeprosan/carmustine implant). Guilford's supplemental New Drug Application for the product has just been given priority review status by the US Food and Drug Administration (see page 22).

