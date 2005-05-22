Guilford's Aggrastat sees strong results

The USA's Guilford Pharmaceuticals has announced the publication of promising results from a trial of Aggrastat Injection (tirofiban hydrochloride).

According to the Baltimore-headquartered firm, the study found that a combination of Aggrastat and a drug-eluting stent (sirolimus-eluting stent) resulted in a significantly lower rate of death, myocardial infarction, stroke and binary restenosis at eight months for patients with ST-elevation myocardial infarction, while also providing a similar cost of care when compared to abciximab used in combination with a bare metal stent.