Guilford's Aggrastat sees strong results

The USA's Guilford Pharmaceuticals has announced the publication of promising results from a trial of Aggrastat Injection (tirofiban hydrochloride).
According to the Baltimore-headquartered firm, the study found that a combination of Aggrastat and a drug-eluting stent (sirolimus-eluting stent) resulted in a significantly lower rate of death, myocardial infarction, stroke and binary restenosis at eight months for patients with ST-elevation myocardial infarction, while also providing a similar cost of care when compared to abciximab used in combination with a bare metal stent.
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