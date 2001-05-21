GVAX antitumor activity in lung cancer trial

Cell Genesys' cancer vaccine GVAX has been shown in a Phase I/II trialto have antitumor activity in the treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer who have failed chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy. GVAX, which has previously been shown to be effective in the treatment of other types of cancer, will be used in further clinical trials in which lung cancer patients will receive a non-patient specific GVAX product, rather than the initial vaccine which has been directly prepared from the patient's own tumor cells, and is expected to have significant development commercialization advantages compared to the first-generation drug.

A Phase II clinical trial of the same drug used for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer in patients who have not responded to hormone therapy has also proved encouraging, with a trend toward increased median time to progression, measured by both bone scan and prostate-specific antigen, observed in patients receiving a higher dose of the vaccine compared to chemotherapy.