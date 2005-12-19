GW and Almirall to co-market Sativex

Spanish drugmaker Almirall Prodesfarma and UK-based GW Pharmaceuticals say that they have entered into an exclusive agreement to market Sativex. The drug, which is currently in Phase III trials for the treatment of multiple sclerosis symptoms, neuropathic and cancer pain, is being developed by GW and is a novel prescription pharmaceutical product derived from components of the cannabis plant.

Under the terms of the deal, GW will receive an upfront fee of L12.0 million ($21.3 million) and milestone payments which are payable on completion of the ongoing Phase III trials. The firms say that, in addition to the three indications currently under assessment, they intend to develop the product for the treatment of other conditions over the coming months, with Almirall likely to contribute towards the associated development costs.

Almirall's licensing of the product includes member states of the European Union, excluding the UK, EU accession countries and also Switzerland, Norway and Turkey. In regions where the Spanish firm has no commercial presence, the companies will appoint distribution partners. The price of shares in the Wiltshire, UK-headquartered firm rose 5.1% to 123.5 pence on news of the announcement, reports the Financial Times.