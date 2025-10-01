GW Backs Out Of Lynx Antisense Deal

Glaxo Wellcome has decided to terminate the licensing agreement signed in 1994 by Lynx Therapeutics and The Wellcome Foundation, covering the development and marketing of Lynx' antisense drug candidate for the prevention of coronary artery restenosis following coronary angioplasty. The termination becomes effective on March 17.

Commenting on the decision, James Niedel, Glaxo Wellcome's executive director of research and development, said that the move was not a reflection on the quality of the antisense candidate, adding that the company remains enthusiastic about the potential of this novel therapeutic approach to prevention of restenosis. "Since the merger of Glaxo and Wellcome, this particular project is no longer a good fit with other research in the expanded joint development portfolio," he said.

The first safety study of Lynx' antisense candidate in humans has enrolled 60 patients in Argentina and has demonstrated the safety of the phosphorothioate oligonucleotide at a wide range of doses administered, according to Lynx. The oligonucleotide, which was developed in collaboration with researchers at Thomas Jefferson University in the USA, targets a proto-oncogene which is believed to play an important role in the cellular proliferation processes leading to restenosis after angioplasty.