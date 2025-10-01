GW Licenses Ichthyosis Drug From Cellegy

Cellegy Pharmaceuticals has licensed its dermatology compound for ichthyosis to Glaxo Wellcome. The compound, known as Glylorin (glycerol molaurate), is currently being studied in Phase III trials for non-bullous congenital ichthyosiform erythroderma, the most severe form of ichthyosis. It is anticipated that the drug will also be investigated for use in less severe forms of the disease.
In Phase II trials, Glylorin was shown to act as an anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, antiscaling and antiproliferative agent. The US Food and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug status for Glylorin for the severest forms, called congenital primary ichthyosis. There is no currently approved therapy to treat the disease, which has been reported by an estimated 100,000 people in the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze