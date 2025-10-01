GW Licenses Ichthyosis Drug From Cellegy

Cellegy Pharmaceuticals has licensed its dermatology compound for ichthyosis to Glaxo Wellcome. The compound, known as Glylorin (glycerol molaurate), is currently being studied in Phase III trials for non-bullous congenital ichthyosiform erythroderma, the most severe form of ichthyosis. It is anticipated that the drug will also be investigated for use in less severe forms of the disease.

In Phase II trials, Glylorin was shown to act as an anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, antiscaling and antiproliferative agent. The US Food and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug status for Glylorin for the severest forms, called congenital primary ichthyosis. There is no currently approved therapy to treat the disease, which has been reported by an estimated 100,000 people in the USA.