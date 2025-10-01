GW Licenses Migraine Drug To Zeneca

Glaxo Wellcome's antimigraine drug 311C90, which it has been forced to divest as a condition of its integration into a single company, will go to fellow UK firm Zeneca. The serotonin (5-HT1D) agonist is in Phase III trials and was originally developed by Wellcome.

The US Federal Trade Commission and the European Union's monopolies commission instructed Glaxo to divest the drug after its takeover of Wellcome in March 1995, as both companies had late-stage migraine drugs in development. The antitrust authorities were concerned that GW would have too dominant a position in the migraine market if it were either to develop 311C90 for the market or decline to license it to another firm.

GW and Zeneca signed a memorandum putting the acquisition of 311C90 in progress, but have yet to conclude negotiations on the terms of the deal. These should be finalized "by the end of the month," according to GW. These terms will still need to be cleared by the monopolies authorities. The deal is expected to include cash payments to GW, as well as milestone payments as it will complete Phase III testing. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the Financial Times has suggested it could be worth around L150 million in cash.