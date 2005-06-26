GW Pharma's Sativex launched in Canada

UK drugmaker GW Pharmaceuticals' Sativex, an adjunctive treatment for symptomatic relief of neuropathic pain in adults with multiple sclerosis, is now available by prescription in Canada, the first country to approve the cannabis-derived therapy.
Sativex is a self-adminstered, under-the-tongue spray and its principal active cannabinoid components are delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol. The drug is produced in the UK by GW and its contract manufacturing partners and is being marketed in Canada by licensee Bayer Healthcare.
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