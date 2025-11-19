GW's Flovent Nears US Approval

Glaxo Wellcome's Flovent (fluticasone propionate) metered dose inhaler and Diskhaler have been recommended for approval in the USA for the maintenance therapy of chronic bronchial asthma in patients 12 years of age and over. The drug is already available for dermatological (Cutivate) and allergy (Flonase) indications in the USA.

Flovent is suitable for use in patients maintained on oral corticosteroids, inhaled steroids and bronchodilators, said the panel. There were some concerns raised about the safety of long-term Flovent use, particularly as there has been a formulation change (from 10% lecithin to 1%) to increase bioavailability. The panel recommended studies in animals to test the safety.

- GW's Flolan (epoprostenol) has been approved in the USA for the orphan indication of primary pulmonary hypertension in NYHA class III/IV heart failure patients. It is the first approved therapy for PPH.