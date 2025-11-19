Wednesday 19 November 2025

GW's Flovent Nears US Approval

8 October 1995

Glaxo Wellcome's Flovent (fluticasone propionate) metered dose inhaler and Diskhaler have been recommended for approval in the USA for the maintenance therapy of chronic bronchial asthma in patients 12 years of age and over. The drug is already available for dermatological (Cutivate) and allergy (Flonase) indications in the USA.

Flovent is suitable for use in patients maintained on oral corticosteroids, inhaled steroids and bronchodilators, said the panel. There were some concerns raised about the safety of long-term Flovent use, particularly as there has been a formulation change (from 10% lecithin to 1%) to increase bioavailability. The panel recommended studies in animals to test the safety.

- GW's Flolan (epoprostenol) has been approved in the USA for the orphan indication of primary pulmonary hypertension in NYHA class III/IV heart failure patients. It is the first approved therapy for PPH.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze