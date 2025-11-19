GW's Flovent Nears US Approval

Glaxo Wellcome's Flovent (fluticasone propionate) metered dose inhaler and Diskhaler have been recommended for approval in the USA for the maintenance therapy of chronic bronchial asthma in patients 12 years of age and over. The drug is already available for dermatological (Cutivate) and allergy (Flonase) indications in the USA.
Flovent is suitable for use in patients maintained on oral corticosteroids, inhaled steroids and bronchodilators, said the panel. There were some concerns raised about the safety of long-term Flovent use, particularly as there has been a formulation change (from 10% lecithin to 1%) to increase bioavailability. The panel recommended studies in animals to test the safety.
- GW's Flolan (epoprostenol) has been approved in the USA for the orphan indication of primary pulmonary hypertension in NYHA class III/IV heart failure patients. It is the first approved therapy for PPH.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze