GW's Sativex filed for MS spasticity in Europe

The UK's GW Pharmaceuticals has filed a regulatory submission in certain European countries for Sativex, its cannabinoid spray medicine, for the symptomatic relief of spasticity in people with multiple sclerosis.
The filing has been made under the European Union's decentralized procedure in the UK, Spain, Denmark and the Netherlands, with the UK acting as reference member state that will consult with the three other countries. If successful, a filing under the procedure would lead to the simultaneous approval of the agent in these countries.
Upon approval, Sativex will be marketed in the UK by Germany's Bayer HealthCare and in the rest of Europe by Spanish drugmaker Almirall. Commenting on the move, Stephen Wright, GW's R&D director, said: "we now have a sizeable body of positive clinical data to support the efficacy and safety of Sativex in MS spasticity."
