GW's Smoking Pills "OKed" In USA

The US Food and Drug Administration's Drug Abuse Advisory Committee has unanimously recommended that Glaxo Wellcome's Wellbutrin SR (bupropion sustained-release) smoking cessation tablets be cleared for marketing. It will be the first non-nicotine prescription medication to be made available to smokers if approved, says the company.
Data from three placebo-controlled, double-blind trials involving almost 1,700 patients were considered by the committee, and demonstrated that Wellbutrin SR was highly effective with a dose-related "quitting" response compared to placebo after treatment for seven to 12 weeks. A dose of 300mg per day produced the highest quit rate, said a spokeswoman for the company.
The drug's mechanism of action is unknown, it says. However, it is thought to have an effect on the noradrenergic and the dopaminergic systems in the brain, which in turn may affect the central nervous system's addiction pathways.
