GW Settles Genpharm Zantac Patent Litigation

As a US trial was about to start on October 23, Glaxo Wellcome revealed that it had reached an out-of-court settlement with Genpharm and related companies (all part of the German Merck KGaA group) regarding litigation in various countries in respect of the patents covering ranitidine hydrochloride, the active ingredient of its best-selling antiulcerant Zantac (Marketletters passim). A joint application is being made to discontinue these proceedings on terms whereby Genpharm acknowledges the validity of the patents.

GW points out that the settlement involves it paying to Genpharm an undisclosed (though not considered as material to the UK group) sum over three years. In addition, GW has agreed to sell specified quantities of Form 2 ranitidine hydrochloride to E Merck Generics Group companies in the UK and Australia from January 1997 (when the basic patent expires) until July 1999 and July 1998 respectively, and has granted to these companies a license to market Form 2 ranitidine hydrochloride in Canada from January 1996.

Sir Richard Sykes, deputy chairman and chief executive of GW, commenting on the move, stated: "our belief in the validity of our patents on Zantac remains firm and we are pleased that Genpharm has now accepted our position. This settlement is a business decision which eliminates the risk of the Genpharm challenge, having regard to the uncertainties of any jury trial involving highly technical information and complex issues of patent law."