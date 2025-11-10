GW Stake In Wellcome India "Is Not For Sale"

Within 24 hours of publication of a report that Burroughs Wellcome (India) Limited, now part owned by the newly-merged Glaxo Wellcome, was up for sale, Glaxo Wellcome denied that it is planning to divest its 32% stake in the Bombay-based pharmaceutical affiliate.

A statement issued through its Indian subsidiary last month noted that "Glaxo Wellcome has not been in negotiations or discussions with any party regarding its 32% in Burroughs Wellcome Ltd, which it intends to retain."

A leading Indian financial daily newspaper published from seven cities simultaneously said on July 21 that "Burroughs Wellcome (India) is being wooed for its stake in the Indian corporation." The names of two companies, Ispat Group of the Mittals and Wockhardt of Bombay, were mentioned in the report as bidders.