GW To Develop British Biotech Arthritis Drug

Glaxo Wellcome has acquired exclusive worldwide marketing rights to British Biotech's oral arthritis drug BB-2983. Under the terms of the deal, GW will make an initial payment of L3 million ($4.7 million) to BB, to be followed by milestone payments on developmental achievements and royalty payments should the drug eventually reach the market.

BB-2983 has dual activity, acting as a combined tumor necrosis factor and matrix metalloproteinase inhibitor (TMI). BB hopes that this dual activity will combine effects on inflammation and tissue destruction, and also reduce pain, swelling and progression of the disease.

The drug is currently undergoing preclinical development at BB, and as a result of the new agreement GW is taking over responsibility for further preclinical development and clinical trials, which are scheduled to begin in the second half of 1996. The agreement also includes an option for BB-2983 or related compounds being developed by GW for inflammatory bowel disease and osteoporosis.