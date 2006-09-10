Gyrus and Medtronic settle patent law suit

The UK's Gyrus Group and Medtronic Xomed, a subsidiary of the US firm Medtronic Inc, say that they have agreed to settlement terms to end the long-running patent infringement dispute brought against Gyrus ENT by Medtronic Xomed.
In the litigation, which was filed around two years ago, Medtronic Xomed contended that the Gyrus "Diego" micro-debrider system infringed certain patent rights held by Medtronic Xomed. Pursuant to the settlement, the two companies are dismissing with prejudice their respective claims and counterclaims.
The settlement also includes mutual covenants not to sue each other on various patents and patent applications with respect to each company's current micro-debrider product lines. There are no damages or payments involved and each party will be responsible for its own costs and attorney fees incurred to date.
