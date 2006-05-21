Saturday 8 November 2025

H Lundbeck's 1st-qtr 2006 profit drops 29%

21 May 2006

Danish drugmaker H Lundbeck AS says that, in the first quarter of 2006, profit from operations was 451.0 million kroner ($78.2 million), a 29% decline on the year-earlier quarter, as consolidated income rose 1% to 2.23 billion kroner, equivalent to 4% growth at constant exchange rates.

During the period, sales of the the group's generalized anxiety disorder treatment Lexapro (escitalopram) declined 27% to 484.0 million kroner, although in its antidepressant indication, sold under the Cipralex brand, income from the drug surged 57% to 837.0 million kroner. At the end of February, the agent held 10.6% of the value of the European antidepressants market compared with 7.0% last March, and Lundeck noted that it continues to gain market share. Revenue from the Alzheimer's disease drug Ebixa (memantine) grew 29% to 311.0 million kroner as the drug's share of the European AD therapeutics market reached 14.1% after successful launches in France, Spain and Germany.

