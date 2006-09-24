H Lundbeck's escitalopram is effective in OCD, says study

Danish drugmaker H Lundbeck AS says that new data demonstrates that escitalopram is effective and well-tolerated when used in the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorder. The findings, which were presented at the European College of Neuropharmacology meeting in Paris, France, are from an open-label study of the drug in OCD patients in which it had an anti-OCD effect. The firm also reported that the drug significantly reduced the risk of relapse.