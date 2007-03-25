Monday 18 August 2025

H Lundbeck's profit drops 30% for 2006

25 March 2007

Danish pharmaceutical firm H Lundbeck AS says that, for the full year 2006, its profit was 1.1 billion Danish kroner ($198.1 million), a drop of 30% on its earnings for the comparable period in 2005. The firm explained that the decline was due to its US partner Forest Loboratories purchasing lower bulk supplies of Lexapro (escitalopram; Marketletter December 18, 2006) for generalized anxiety disorder, while actual sales of the drug in the USA were up around 13%.

Lundbeck said that its revenue for the year grew 2% to 9.2 billion kroner, citing the 25% decline in sales of Lexapro as partially responsible for the relatively flat year. The firm added, however, that sales of escitalopram, sold under the brand name Cipralex as an antideppressant, and Ebixa (memantine), grew 34% and 23% to 3.5 billion kroner and 1.36 billion kroner, respectively.

In addition, the company said that turnover from two new products, the Parkinson's disease treatment Azilect (rasagiline) and Serdolect (sertindole), for schizophrenia, hit 71.0 million kroner and 109.0 million kroner, respectively.

