H-MR To Receive Separate Stock Exchange Listing

- Hoechst Marion Roussel is to receive a separate stock market listing from its parent company Hoechst (Marketletters passim). The flotation will occur in September 1997. Roussel Uclaf chairman Jean-Pierre Godard said it is not yet decided on which markets it will be listed, or whether RU, in which HMR has a 56.6% stake, is to be withdrawn from the Paris Bourse.
