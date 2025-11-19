H NYCOMED MOVES TO TOP OF IMAGING

Hafslund Nycomed has secured itself the position of number one in the world for imaging diagnostics through its acquisition from Sanofi of the Sterling Winthrop diagnostic imaging business. Sanofi acquired the business along with the prescription pharmaceuticals business from Sterling (Marketletter June 27) and indicated that anything it considered to be non-strategic would be divested as soon as possible.

The Norwegian company will pay Sanofi $450 million for the unit and the deal will be concluded as soon as Sanofi's deal with Sterling is concluded, expected to be in the third quarter. Hafslund Nycomed is the major licenser of diagnostic imaging agents sold by Sterling Winthrop, and the deal gives Nycomed access to the lucrative US market.

Analysts have said that Hafslund has clinched the deal with favorable terms and that it makes excellent strategic sense. The price it is paying Sanofi is less than the unit's annual sales of $480 million. The acquisition is expected to push Nycomed's sales up from 6.4 billion Norwegian kroner ($928.64 million) to around 10 billion kroner. Next year the imaging diagnostics market is expected to reach a value of 20 billion kroner ($2.9 billion), and Nycomed will have a 45% stake in this.