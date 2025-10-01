H Pylori Vaccine Sparks Speculation In Ulcer Market

The news that OraVax will present promising immunogenicity data from a Phase II study of its Helicobacter pylori vaccine in the next few days has led to speculation in the Swedish media that pressure will be put on Astra and its leading antiulcerant drug Losec (omeprazole). Meanwhile, the impact of a vaccine on Losec sales has been played down by Astra, which reported its own agreement with a potential H pylori vaccine developer shortly after the announcement.
H pylori is the bacteria responsible for the majority duodenal and stomach ulcers and is a major risk factor for stomach cancer. The global market for treatments for peptic ulcer disease is more than $9 billion (Marketletters passim).
UreAB Vaccine News of the positive Phase II data was given by OraVax management at Cowen & Company's 11th Annual Biotechnology Conference in San Francisco. The data will actually be presented at the forthcoming IX International Workshop on Gastroduodenal Pathology and Helicobacter pylori in Copenhagen, Denmark, on October 16-19. The study was conducted at two centers in the USA and Switzerland and involved 24 healthy patients with chronic gastritis due to H pylori infection.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze