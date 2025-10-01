H Pylori Vaccine Sparks Speculation In Ulcer Market

The news that OraVax will present promising immunogenicity data from a Phase II study of its Helicobacter pylori vaccine in the next few days has led to speculation in the Swedish media that pressure will be put on Astra and its leading antiulcerant drug Losec (omeprazole). Meanwhile, the impact of a vaccine on Losec sales has been played down by Astra, which reported its own agreement with a potential H pylori vaccine developer shortly after the announcement.

H pylori is the bacteria responsible for the majority duodenal and stomach ulcers and is a major risk factor for stomach cancer. The global market for treatments for peptic ulcer disease is more than $9 billion (Marketletters passim).

UreAB Vaccine News of the positive Phase II data was given by OraVax management at Cowen & Company's 11th Annual Biotechnology Conference in San Francisco. The data will actually be presented at the forthcoming IX International Workshop on Gastroduodenal Pathology and Helicobacter pylori in Copenhagen, Denmark, on October 16-19. The study was conducted at two centers in the USA and Switzerland and involved 24 healthy patients with chronic gastritis due to H pylori infection.