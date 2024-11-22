H2 BLOCKERS FOR RHINITIS?

The possibility that histamine H2 receptor blockers may be useful as a treatment for individuals with rhinitis has been raised by Valerie Lund of the UK Institute of Laryngology and Otology. Following the discovery of H2 receptors in the nose, she suggests that they may be beneficial in conjunction with H1 blockers for those who are resistant to conventional treatments. However, she acknowledges that they have little effect on nasal blockage per se.
