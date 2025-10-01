H2 Blockers' US Sales Boom Set To Slow?

Almost all recent growth in the US "stomach remedies" market is credited to the H2 blockers, reports Advertising Age, but such growth will slow down, with the category topping out near $2 billion by 1998. Still, analysts feel that while the 30% expansion of the category to $1.45 billion in the year to May 26 (according to Information Resources Inc) will be hard to sustain, the fact that many of these products are still early entries means there remains a lot of room for substantial growth.

In the last few months, American Home Products/Lilly's Axid AR (nizatidine) and Warner-Lambert Consumer Healthcare's Zantac 75 (ranitidine) joined J&J/Merck's Pepcid (famotidine) and SmithKline Beecham's Tagamet HB (cimetidine) on the shelves. Their $350 million collective advertising and marketing budgets toppled the existing brand hierarchy, with J&J/Merck's Mylanta (magnesium aluminimum) slipping by midyear from a leading 12.9% share to 10.5% and third place, notes Advertising Age. Meantime, Pepcid AC took over the lead, boosting its share from 10.2% to 16.9% and Tagamet's share went from 5.3% to 8.5%. Tums held onto second place, though its share fell 1.4% to 11%. Private-label products lost 1.2% to a 9.5% share and fourth place.

Among the antacids, only Maalox seems to be maintaining an aggressive campaign. Its $25 million "One-Minute Maalox" campaign stressing its speed of action, which the H2s cannot offer, began in June; the product had already spent $8 million in advertising for the year. J&J/Merck seems to be playing both sides against the middle by also spending $10 million on Mylanta in the first quarter alone, and $7 million more going for a new Children's Mylanta introduced in June. Opinion on the need for this children's product is mixed, but some analysts feel there is a $40 million potential market for children's heartburn.