HAFSLUND NYCOMED ACQUIRES TEST RIGHTS

- Hafslund Nycomed has signed a worldwide licensing agreement for patent, marketing and development rights on a new diagnostic test for colorectal cancer, developed at the Ulleval Hospital in Oslo, Norway. The test is based on the measurement of calprotectin, which is present in large amounts in patients suffering from diseases of the stomach, and upper and lower intestines.
