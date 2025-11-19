Hafslund Nycomed: European to Global Player

Hafslund Nycomed achieved two of its strategic goals last year, moving from a European company to becoming a global group. Also, it has become a global leader in the field of contrast media and medical diagnostic imaging, according to its annual report for 1994.

1994 is marked for Hafslund Nycomed by its undertaking of the biggest acquisition in its history, with the purchase of Sterling Winthrop's US-based diagnostic imaging business. The acquisition means contrast agent sales through Hafslund Nycomed's marketing organization rose from 21% in 1993 to 55% in 1994. The company says that this year, with the addition of the Sterling Winthrop activities, almost 80% of sales will be made through Hafslund Nycomed's marketing organization.

Also last year, emphasizing its global dimension, the company entered into a joint venture agreement with China's Shanghai Huai Hai Pharmaceutical Factory to set up Shanghai Nycomed Pharmaceutical Co, in which Hafslund Nycomed has a 60% stake. The new company will market non-ionic X-ray contrast agents and other products. There are also plans to build a factory for secondary production of these contrast media.