Hakuo Yanagisawa named Japan's MoH

With the inauguration of Japan's new Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on September 26, Hakuo Yanagisawa, former Minister of Finance, Director General of the National Land Agency and a member of the Lower House, was appointed Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare the same day. He graduated from the University of Tokyo. He is a member of the Liberal Democratic Party, elected from Shizuoka No Three constituency.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze