Halozyme and Baxter expand Enhanze deal

Halozyme Therapeutics, an emerging biopharmaceutical firm focused on the commercialization of recombinant human enzymes, has expanded its sales and marketing accord with fellow US firm Baxter Healthcare to include development and supply for Enhanze SC, Halozyme's recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20).
Last year, the two companies reached a deal under which they were equal partners in the agent's commercialization (Marketletter August 23, 2004). Following approval by the US Food and Drug Administration, Baxter will now fill and finish Enhanze SC, as well as market it in the USA and Puerto Rico. Halozyme will also grant the company the right of first refusal for additional developmental stages and territories.
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