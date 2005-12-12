Halozyme/Baxter get FDA appro for Hylenex

Halozyme Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant human enzymes, and fellow USA-based Baxter Healthcare say that the Food and Drug Administration has approved the former's Hylenex recombinant (hyaluronidase human injection) for use as an adjuvant agent to increase the absorption and dispersion of other injected drugs.

Baxter will market and sell Hylenex in the USA.