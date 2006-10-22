Hana Biosci in-licenses menadione

Hana Biosciences, a US biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing cancer care, reports that it has acquired exclusive rights to develop and commercialize menadione, a preclinical product candidate for the prevention and treatment of skin rash associated with the use of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitors in the treatment of certain cancers.

The activity of menadione was discovered in the laboratory of Roman Perez-Soler, chief of the Division of Oncology in the Department of Medicine at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, USA. Dr Perez-Soler is a leading clinical investigator and chairman of the Department of Oncology at the Montefiore Medical Center. Hana's rights were obtained under a license agreement with the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Pursuant to the deal, Hana holds a worldwide, exclusive, royalty-bearing license, with the right to grant sub-licenses to pending patent applications relating to topical menadione.

Based on numerous clinical studies, an estimated 75% of cancer patients receiving treatment with EGFR inhibitors develop significant skin toxicities presenting as acne-like rash on the face and upper body. Menadione, a small-molecule phosphatase inhibitor, is an activator of EGFR signaling. In vivo studies have suggested that topically-applied menadione may restore EGFR signaling specifically in the skin of patients treated systemically with EGFR inhibitors. Currently prescribed EGFR inhibitors include: Erbitux (cetuximab) from ImClone Systems and Bristol-Myers Squibb; Tarceva (erlotinib) from OSI Pharmaceuticals and Genentech; and Amgen's Vectibix (panitumumab).