Hana Biosciences licenses oncology drugs from Inex

Hana Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical company focused on anticancer drugs, has completed its previously-announced licensing transaction with fellow USA-based Inex Pharmaceuticals. Under the terms of the transaction, Hana paid a total of $11.5 million, consisting of cash and shares of its common stock, and will also pay Inex up to $30.5 million in shares, contingent upon achievement of specific clinical and regulatory milestones, as well as royalties on net sales. The deal has doubled Hana's pipeline to six clinical-stage oncology compounds, including Marqibo (vincristine sulfate), which has shown promising results in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.