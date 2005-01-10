Hana provides update on clinical status of IPdR

The USA's Hana Biosciences, which is focused on the development of treatments for unmet medical needs in the areas of cancer and immunological diseases, has provided an update on the clinical development program of its radiosensitization mediator IPdR (5-Iodo-2-pyrimidinone-2-deoxyribose):
- preclinical studys demonstrate that IPdR is effective in inducing human colon cancer xenograft radiosensitization in drug resistant DNA mismatch repair-proficient and -deficient tumor models, as reported in the Journal of Clinical Cancer Research;
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