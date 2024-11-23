Harvard Scientific Corp To Initiate Phase I With Product For Erectile

- Harvard Scientific Corp is to begin Phase I clinical trials with its non-invasive, transurethral prostaglandin-E1 product for male erectile dysfunction. This follows the recent approval of its Investigational New Drug application from the US Food and Drug Administration. The company is in late-stage negotiations with several pharmaceutical firms for worldwide distribution of the product to a market worth an estimated $665 million.
