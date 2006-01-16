Hawaii Biotech gets $7.8M financing

Hawaii Biotech, a privately-held company engaged in the R&D of human pharmaceuticals, has raised $7.8 million in a series C financing round. The round was led by Hawaii Biotech Board chairman Nick Mitsakos with participation by both Hawaii-based and mainland private investors.

As part of the financing, two nationally-known figures in the life-sciences arena will join the firm's board of directors: Frank Herringer, chairman and former chief executive of Transamerica Corp and a board member of Amgen and Charles Schwab; and Dick Foster, former founder and leader of the health care practice at McKinsey & Co.

Proceeds of the financing will be used primarily to fund Hawaii Biotech's anti-inflammatory, small-molecule programs, including the preclinical and early clinical development of Cardax (a disodium salt disuccinate astaxanthin derivative), the company's treatment for cardiovascular inflammatory disease, as well as general corporate purposes. Hawaii Biotech expects that its vaccine programs will be funded by a combination of strategic initiatives and grant funding.