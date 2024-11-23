HEAD OF UK HERPES ASSOCIATION COMMITTED FOR TRIAL

- The chief executive of the UK Herpes Association, Michael Wolfe, has been committed for trial at the Central Criminal Court, London, on a charge of blackmail. He is accused of demanding L250,000 ($395,000) with menaces from Wellcome in return for silence over what he claimed is the ineffectiveness of Zovirax (aciclovir) for cold sores (Marketletter December 13, 1993).
