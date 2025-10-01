Health As A US Election Issue

Despite the fact that the failure of US President Bill Clinton's health care reform package has made the issue anathema to most politicians, the voters are still concerned about rising health care costs. Emphasizing these differences even further, one recent study by the Council on the Economic Impact of Health System Change found that health care ranked higher than both the economy and welfare reform.

Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole has called the failed health plan a symbol of Pres Clinton's "liberal big government," and even the Democrats have distanced themselves from the plan. For the first time since the Truman Administration (1948-52), the Democratic party platform has left out explicit calls for universal health care coverage, which was an integral part of the 1992 campaign.

Even the President has said that in a second term he would take incremental steps towards making health insurance more available and affordable to those who do not have it. Nevertheless, expanding health coverage to low-income workers, perhaps through changes in the Medicaid program, would be a prime goal of the next Clinton Administration.