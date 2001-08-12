Health Canada clears BCY's DCF 987 IND

Health Canada's Therapeutics Products Directorate has approved BCYLifeSciences' Investigational New Drug application for DCF 987 in the treatment of respiratory diseases such as cystic fibrosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company now plans to initiate a Phase I clinical trial in early September, and says that results should be available before the end of 2001.
