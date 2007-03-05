Health Canada warns on HIV drug resistance

Health Canada is informing Canadians of new information submitted by Bristol-Myers Squibb, the manufacturer of the antiviral Baraclude (entecavir) that suggests the drug may be linked to the development of a treatment-resistant strain of HIV in one patient with the virus.

Baraclude has been approved in Canada since June 2006 for the treatment of active chronic infection with hepatitis B virus in adults. This new information consists of a US report of a patient, infected with both HIV and hepatitis B virus, whose infection became resistant to one of the more commonly used HIV treatment drugs while the individual was taking only Baraclude. In addition, this is one of three US reports submitted by B-MS Canada, concerning HIV patients who experienced a decrease in their HIV virus levels while using Baraclude, despite not being treated with HIV drugs. To date, studies of Baraclude do not suggest that the drug has any activity against HIV, says Health Canada.