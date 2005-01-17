Health care cost-cutting "top US priority:" poll

The US public favors reducing jury awards in malpractice law suits and allowing drugs to be imported from Canada but ranks them relatively low on a list of 12 health care priorities for President George W Bush and Congress to address this year, a new post-election survey conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Harvard School of Public Health has discovered.

31% of adults polled said that allowing drug imports from Canada was a top priority, ranking eighth on the priority list. Top of the list for 63% was lowering the costs of health care and health insurance, followed by making Medicare more fiscally sound for the future (58%) and raising the number of Americans with health insurance (57%). Overall, health care issues ranked third as the single most important priority for the President and Congress. Fewer cited health care issues (10%) than the war in Iraq (27%) or economic issues (17%). Terrorism/national security (10%) tied with health care as the third most-cited issue.