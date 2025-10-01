Health Care Developments In China

China's government has decided to expand experiments with its medical insurance system for workers to cover several dozen cities across the country, state counsellor Peng Peiyun said in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province. So far, according to the Xinhua news agency, such trials have been restricted to Zhenjiang and Jiujiang, two medium size cities.

According to Mr Peng, who was attending a national conference on the reform of workers' medical insurance, the new system will feature a combination of unified medicare funds with individual medical accounts. The reform is aimed at the sharing of medical expenses by the society and individuals. In 1978, the national workers' medical expenditure totalled 2.7 billion renminbi, but by 1994 this figure had increased to 55.8 billion renminbi ($6.68 billion). At the same time, many workers in township enterprises as well as in foreign- and privately-funded enterprises, are not guaranteed medical insurance.