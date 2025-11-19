HEALTH CARE FUNDING FOR CONGRESSMEN

Regardless of any final outcomes in health care reform, it is clear that the early winners are members of Congress, especially those who serve on the committees considering the proposed legislation. The consumer organization Citizens' Action has estimated that doctors, insurance companies, drug companies and others in the health industry have recently increased their usually generous contributions more than 27% above the average figures.

In the first ten months of this year, the industry donated almost $8.4 million to members of Congress, compared to $6.6 million for the first ten months of 1991, the same period in the Congressional election cycle. Among the major recipients are Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, chairman of the Finance Committee, to whom the health care industry has donated $140,000 so far this year, and Senator Frank Lautenberg, up for re-election in New jersey, where many drug companies are based. He has received more than $115,000 in health-related donations so far this year.

Donations from the American Medical Association, along with those from a variety of other doctors and health care providers, have increased by more than 30% in the first ten months of the year compared with the same period two years ago, according to the Federal Election Commission. The insurance industry has increased its donations by 6% over the past ten months, it was noted, and has increased its spending on television commercials to try to influence health legislation. Organizations representing hospitals, health maintenance organizations and nursing homes have increased their donations by about 23% in the same period, and analysts expect even higher levels of donation next year.