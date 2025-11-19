Health Care Reforms Transform Competitive Environment

Sweeping health care reforms being implemented in almost all western European countries are altering the markets in which pharmaceutical and medical equipment manufacturers operate significantly, comments a new report from Frost & Sullivan. Health care reform aims are largely uniform, the report notes, that is to say, overall cost containment or reduction, modernization of care and, amongst other factors, renewed emphasis on the primary sector.
However, the health care systems and economies of each European country differ, so the emphasis and method of reform varies in each market. In Germany, for example, health care reforms have focused on cost reduction, especially through the eradication of uneconomical practices such as long hospital stays and high-quantity drug prescription. F&S says that health care expenditure in Germany will now only be increased in proportion to the population's earnings, and will thus only rise at the rate that the statutory insurance fund's income increases.
Health care reforms in France, the report points out, have been limited to the reimbursement of pharmaceuticals, despite continual increases in all costs. The new drug pricing system, which was introduced in 1994, is based on cooperation between the pharmaceutical industry and the French government, with the view that pharmaceutical reimbursement should not grow at more than 4.5% annually.
