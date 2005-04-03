Health Discovery Corp's FGM patent application accepted

Health Discovery Corp, a genome analysis-based drug target discovery firm, has received US patent application acceptance for the use of its Fractal Genomics Modeling technology, which can be used in genomics analysis to identify biomarkers aiding in disease treatment, prognosis and diagnosis.
The Notice of Allowance covers "The method for the manipulation, storage, modeling, visualization and quantification of datasets using a proprietary adaptation of the fractal analysis." According to the company, this is the base patent and the first of a series of applications covering FGM.
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