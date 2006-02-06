Saturday 8 November 2025

Health insurers hold keys to controlling soaring US health care spending

6 February 2006

Health insurers, more than any other party in America's $1,800.0 billion health care system, have the greatest ability to control and perhaps even reduce runaway spending, says a new report, "Centering on the Consumer: The Health Insurer's Key to Unlocking the Health care Cost Crisis," released by management consulting firm DiamondCluster International. However, health insurers must go beyond consumer-directed health plans, which the firm predicts will make little, if any, dent in soaring health care spending.

The report shows how health insurers can control spending in the entire system if they use the information they currently collect, and information they could access in the future, in new ways: to help consumers make better health care choices and more closely monitor their health; to help employers provide the most appropriate wellness programs; to encourage competition among providers by making their quality and cost more transparent; to support home health care; to make a myriad of business processes more timely and efficient - all of which move the industry toward a new business model that centers around providing the best quality of care and health care value to the consumer.

No other entity in the health care chain - consumers, employers, physicians, hospitals, medical instrument suppliers, pharmaceutical companies, or even the government - possesses the unique capabilities of health insurers to curb costs, according to the DiamondCluster report authors and consultants Vaughn Kauffman and Lloyd Smith.

