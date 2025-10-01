Health Insurers In Massachusetts To Pay For AIDS Drugs

Massachusetts has become the first US state to require health insurers to pay for certain drugs to treat AIDS and HIV. The drugs covered are alpha interferon, azithromycin, clarithomycin, dronabinol, erythropoietin, fluconazole, foscarnet, ganciclovir, G-CSF, itraconazole and phenytoin.

The directive issued by Insurance Commissioner Linda Ruthardt covers off-label uses of these drugs already approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for other purposes, and also requires all commercial insurers and health maintenance organizations regulated by the state to pay for "any medically-necessary services" in giving the drugs, "as they would any other treatment and/or drug." The order was recommended by an 11-member advisory panel consisting of state health officials, medical specialists and AIDS advocates.

According to Alfred DeMaria, the state's director of communicable diseases and a board member, all the drugs have been found useful by doctors in fighting AIDS and combating the spread of HIV, even though they are not specifically approved for such purposes. "Waiting for the FDA label approval could have taken 10 years," he said, "time we simply don't have."