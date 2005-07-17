This year's G-8 summit at Gleneagles, Scotland, marks an important milestone in the industrialized world's commitment to global health and development. The G-8 has taken an important step by recognizing, for the first time, the urgent need to develop a safe and effective microbicide and calling for advance purchase commitments and other innovative financing tools to encourage increased investment in microbicide and vaccine R&D. Microbicides are especially needed in sub-Saharan Africa, where three-quarters of the world's HIV-infected women live.
"The news that the G-8 Gleneagles Africa statement has highlighted the importance of HIV prevention and specifically mentioned microbicides is a great boost to those of us who have been working for many years to develop an effective microbicide," noted Janet Darbyshire, director of the UK Medical Research Council's Clinical Trials Unit.
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A Vancouver-based antibody discovery company that deploys high-throughput single-cell screening technology to identify and develop therapeutic antibodies across infectious disease, rare disease, and neurology.
Health leaders comment on G-8 commitment
This year's G-8 summit at Gleneagles, Scotland, marks an important milestone in the industrialized world's commitment to global health and development. The G-8 has taken an important step by recognizing, for the first time, the urgent need to develop a safe and effective microbicide and calling for advance purchase commitments and other innovative financing tools to encourage increased investment in microbicide and vaccine R&D. Microbicides are especially needed in sub-Saharan Africa, where three-quarters of the world's HIV-infected women live.
"The news that the G-8 Gleneagles Africa statement has highlighted the importance of HIV prevention and specifically mentioned microbicides is a great boost to those of us who have been working for many years to develop an effective microbicide," noted Janet Darbyshire, director of the UK Medical Research Council's Clinical Trials Unit.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
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