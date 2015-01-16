Health management program from Practice Fusion and Merck encourages vaccine uptake

Cloud-based electronic record service Practice Fusion and pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) have collaborated on a project designed to improve public health outcomes through a population health management program for adult vaccines.
The program launched in April and contributed to a statistically significant relative increase in recorded vaccinations among eligible patients on Practice Fusion’s electronic health record platform.
The public health management platform divided over 20,000 healthcare providers into intervention and control group, and recorded patient visits involved patients over the age of 18. In the four-month test period, Practice Fusion observed a 1.1% increase in the test group against a 0.64% increase in the control group in recorded vaccinations.
