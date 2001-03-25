Health Media UK NHS initiative

Health news provider Health Media Group says it is to be the solesupplier to the UK government-backed interactive pilot health care service, the Living Health channel, in cooperation with Flextech. This is the first of a number of pilots that the National Health Service is funding to explore possible health applications of digital interactive services to help achieve the government's aim of modernizing the NHS and improving universal access to NHS services.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze