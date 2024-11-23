Health Plans Ease Back On Employer Mandate

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Thomas Foley, says he will not insist on an 80% employer mandate but is instead considering a 50% business contribution to the cost of workers' health insurance premiums. While he favors the 80-20 split, he said his home state of Washington had adopted a plan where employers pay at least 50% of insurance premiums. No current options would stop an employer from contributing a greater share.
A preliminary seven-page draft of the House version of the Clinton bill, being prepared by House Majority leader Richard Gephardt, contains an 80% requirement. It would also require people without cover from their employers to buy their own insurance and would provide subsidies for insurance to families with incomes up to $38,400.
The draft follows the bill adopted by the House Ways and Means Committee, but would allow small businesses to enroll their workers in the Federal Employees health Benefits Program. Two Senate Committees also provided for opening the program to non-federal employees.
