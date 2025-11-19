HEALTH SEC ENCOURAGES UK PHARMA INDUSTRY

The UK's pharmaceutical industry "is a hugely successful, vital and dynamic sector of the economy, making a major contribution to exports," UK Health Secretary annual Virginia Bottomley told delegates at the Financial Times pharmaceutical conference last week. The government's policies, she added, contribute to that success by promoting a freer market for drug products both in the UK and abroad.

Turning to the question of reducing the UK National Health Service drugs bill, Mrs Bottomley said that this is a "pressing" requirement, and the government has a broad range of possible approaches to this problem. She pointed to self-medication as just one example, and said that particularly on the supply side, "impressive progress has already been made," and on the demand side she welcomed the recent Audit Commission report on prescribing (Marketletter March 14), which acknowledges how well prescribing by doctors in the UK stands up to international comparison.

The Pharmaceutical Price Regulation Scheme (which controls the profits allowed on NHS drug sales) is working well, she added, and delivering savings for the patient. "While we are all aware of the rise in the drugs bill, the prices of individual medicines have in fact gone down over recent years," she said.